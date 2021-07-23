As some of you already have noticed, Heartland Communities of America is talking to me again.
When I sat down this week with the developer’s local representatives to get the latest on their plans to turn the former College of St. Joseph into a senior living complex, I also tried once more to reconcile statements about why they walked away from talks about moving the Rutland Free Library to the property. A quick recap: Heartland’s head, Stuart Mills, reportedly told the library trustees and everyone on the line for a Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region meeting that it was due to concerns opponents of the library move might delay the project by using Act 250 to prevent the move. Then WCAX reported that Mills called the library’s statements “highly inaccurate,” and said the decision was a financial one and not about Act 250.
Mills wasn’t at the sit-down this week, but Project Manager John Weatherhogg said the reason for the withdrawal was some of each, and that the seemingly different statements were down to miscommunication.
“We didn’t understand the question and therefore the answer he gave sounded confusing,” Weatherhogg said.
Faith and worksHeartland’s religious mission, Wetherhogg said, will translate to a 10% give-back to the community once the facility is up and running.
“We will partner with local faith communities to give a portion of that tithe to them and encourage them to bolster their ministry to seniors,” he said.
The remainder, Weatherhogg said, will go to residents in need through a foundation to be created for that purpose. Weatherhogg stressed the non-denominational nature of the effort.
“We want to have relationships with all the churches and invite them to see this as an extension of their communities, their ministry to the community,” he said.
Having a sayWho remembers the to-do over the school tax rate last year?
A quick refresher for those who don’t: When the time came to set the tax rate, the board almost rejected the education tax rate before Treasurer Mary Markowski and others talked enough Aldermen out of the move.
The next day, I contacted the Vermont Department of Taxes to ask what would have happened if the board had gone through with it. Deputy Tax Commissioner Douglas Farnham said local boards have no authority to set education tax rates and the aldermen shouldn’t have even voted on it.
Fast forward to this Monday, and the Board of Aldermen votes on the school tax rate. They approved it, though Aldermen Tom DePoy declared he could vote against it if he wanted to.
“Eh?” I thought to myself.
“Yes, I did recall that,” Board President Matt Whitcomb said when I asked about Farnham’s statement.
Alderman Michael Doenges commented that he thought the school tax rate had just been submitted to the board for information only, but when DePoy made the motion, he went along with it.
“It’s nice to have a good, heart-warming vote once in a while,” Whitcomb said.
CalendarMonday, the Board of Civil Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. to hear a number of tax appeals.
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to review vicious dog complaints.
