I’m sure a lot of my readers were well ahead of me on this one — it seems like everyone in my Facebook feed was — but I hit the fully vaccinated mark this week.
Returning to old haunts where I haven’t set foot in 14 months felt like waking up from a vividly unpleasant dream. A year ago, we were scared about local businesses surviving, and I heard tales of tough times from the folks who served me my first real dinner out of what I’m hoping I get to call the post-COVID era.
We aren’t quite at the 80% vaccinated mark where Gov. Phil Scott will officially declare this long nightmare over, but we’re so close.
Let’s be careful out there a little bit longer, get those shots and change our stern alarums to merry meetings.
Street Plans
Center Street is all dressed up in the hope people are looking for someplace to go.
The parklets used to add outside dining space last summer were once again installed this week, and Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director Brennan Duffy said local businesses are hoping that the weather will be good enough that the recently vaccinated will feel an urge to eat out over the holiday weekend.
“We have added an additional parklet from what we had last year for the Medusa Lounge,” Duffy said.
Of the other four parklets, one is shared by Taso on Center and Ernie’s, one is shared by Vermont Truffle Co. and Hop’N Moose, one is at the Yellow Deli and one at The Saloon. Duffy said the business owners are doing some personalizing with the parklets.
“A couple have pretty ambitious plans to do an awning cover,” he said. “I think it’s going to look very different from last year.”
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for Memorial Day
Wednesday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss creating an assistance program for owner-occupied rental properties.
Wednesday is also when the Development Review Board looks at the plans for the Knights of Columbus building (at 6 p.m.) and for Domino’s to relocate to the Strongs Avenue Stewarts (at 6:40 p.m.).
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
