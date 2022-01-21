The Department of Public Works is having a moving sale.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the sale of equipment found as the department empties out a storage unit on Lincoln Avenue.
The city forester is relocating from the leased space on Lincoln Avenue to an office by the sewage treatment plant, and the city is also giving up some cold storage space as it moves out. Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen that a lot of the gear stored there was obsolete and long unused.
The inventory includes a Scotchlite heat lamp sign applicator that Rotondo said the city hasn’t used in a decade because it now buys signs that come with reflective materials already applied. The city no longer uses its Empire Abrasive Equipment 60-gallon sand blaster because DPW doesn’t have a sand blast booth, Rotondo said, or a way to properly recycle the materials and cannot adhere to OSHA regulations for sandblasting.
A Northern Tool sand-blast cabinet was used “sparingly,” but not in the past several years.
The city bought a Salaso sidewalk paver in the early ’00s to put in sidewalks on Stratton Road between Allen Street and the high school. Despite modifications to improve it’s performance, “It is no longer needed and obsolete,” Rotondo wrote. A Miller MB-16 scoot crete power wheelbarrel was bought in the mid-’00s to use with the sidewalk paver, but its hopper was too high.
“There have been many attempts by DPW and the Rec Department to use this tool, but it was deemed too dangerous,” Rotondo wrote.
The city bought a Kleen King antifreeze recycler in 2010, according to Rotondo, just a couple of years before changes to the composition of most antifreezes rendered it unusable.
More than 20 years ago, Rotondo wrote, DPW and the Rutland City Fire Department built a homemade generator/trailer preparing for “Y2K emergencies.” Y2K, those of you my age will recall, turned out to be the hype we all wish COVID had been, and Rotondo said he did not believe the generator had ever been used.
The city is also hoping to sell a 2000 Ford F-250, which was last inspected in 2016 and whose frame is rusted through in places.
Among the items destined for scrap are the dump cylinder for a truck the city no longer owns, two old truck bumpers and the dog panel from an old police cruiser.
CalendarThe Charter and Ordinance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to look at a shopping cart ordinance.
The Public Safety Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss fees for alarms that sound directly at the fire department.
The Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to finalize the list of ARPA projects it will recommend to the full board.
