I'm going to start off this week with a brief historical refresher for those who might need it.
More than 34,000 Vermonters — almost a tenth of the state's population at the time — served in the U.S. Civil War. I have heard, for much of my life, we sent more people per capita to the Union Army than any other state, though finding a definitive source for that fact has eluded me this morning.
Soldiers fighting under the Confederate flag killed a total of 1,832 Vermonters in combat. Another 3,362 died of other causes — mostly disease — during what, for many years after, was referred to as "the war of the rebellion."
The Civil War lasted five years during which the Confederacy killed more Vermonters than opiates killed during the most recent decade. That number stands at 795.
Grandly Listing
Mayor David Allaire said during Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting that the grand list was up by $15 million.
That sounded like a lot. While I couldn't manage to get City Assessor Barry Keefe on the phone to put the number in perspective, I could go into the archives and see that this time last year, we were reporting an increase of just less than $4 million and the mayor was calling it the largest increase he could remember.
At that time, Allaire said the signs pointed toward further growth because houses sold and rehabilitated under the city-owned properties program were about to come on the list at their new values and certain tax exemptions under city business incentive programs were starting to expire.
But at that same meeting, Alderman Christopher Ettori cautioned against getting too excited about the numbers. He noted that properties valued at a total of more than $15 million are about to go before the Board of Civil Authorities for tax appeals, and that process could blunt the increase.
Calendar
The planning commission will have a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meadow Street Park to discuss "field work findings, local concerns and alternatives" for segment three of the Creek Path.
