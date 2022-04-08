One of the things I love about this column is it lets me do justice to events that honestly don’t deserve a full news story, but are still too beautiful to ignore.
Such was the case this week after I noted when the Charter and Ordinance Committee is going to meet to discuss how to move the city forward on retail marijuana sales. Guess, if you haven’t already, when the meeting is.
Yes, it’s April 20. When I saw the notice, I had to check to make sure it wasn’t an April Fool’s prank. Alderman Devin Neary, the committee chair, insisted he didn’t do it on purpose and the date’s significance had slipped his mind until another alderman pointed it out.
I know, since the last time it came up I had to explain it to one of my editors, that at least a few of you are wondering what the deal is with April 20. For your benefit — “420” is a term for marijuana use, and April 20 (4/20) is an unofficial stoner holiday. This grew out of a notion that 4:20 (usually p.m. but sometimes a.m.) is the ideal marijuana-smoking time. Much like my grandparents would declare that “it must be 5 o’clock somewhere” while mixing a cocktail, the phrase “it must be 4:20 somewhere” has frequently been uttered while packing a bowl.
When I was in college — and 4:20 p.m. was after your last class and about two-thirds of the way through “Animaniacs” — I was told all this was because 4-20 is the police code for people smoking marijuana in public. It is not — a least not on any list of police codes I’ve ever seen. Wikipedia cites a piece in High Times ascribing the custom to the gathering time of a group of stoner high school students in the early 1970s.
Back to Business
Mayor David Allaire said Monday he gave the order to lock the pass-through between Center Street and the transit center.
Governance of the center is complicated. The state still owns it, the city leases it from the state and in turn hires LAZ Parking to operate the parking deck. In recent weeks, the passage has been locked, accessible only to those with parking passes or tickets from LAZ.
“LAZ is not responsible for upkeep there,” Allaire said. “By default, they’ve ended up being the ones overseeing that walkway.”
Allaire said he made the decision to lock the passageway on LAZ’s recommendation and in consultation with the state after instances of vandalism and complaint about drug use and other behavior by people using it as a shelter.
This has drawn complaints from some members of the public who have used the passage to access the bus depot, and at least one member of the Board of Aldermen has called for a wider discussion of the issue.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes reviewing the commissions comments on a proposed physical testing program and municipal cannabis guidance.
