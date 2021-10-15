The chairman of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority said this week that the organization is “under attack both inside and outside.”
“I hate this,” David Cooper said during the RRA meeting Tuesday morning. “This is the worst ever. I hate politics and there’s nothing about this that interests me.”
So let’s back up a bit.
The RRA, though it has an office in City Hall and frequently seems like an arm of city government, is in fact a separate organization with its own charter that has a contract with the city to provide economic development services.
The five-year contract provides for a three-year “look in” which falls on this year. As part of that look-in, the Board of Aldermen submitted a number of questions to the RRA about what the city is getting for its money, like “What new businesses or workforce development has the RRA brought to Rutland and/or Downtown,” “How many blighted properties have the RRA revitalized,” and “What projects have been completed from the gateway master plan?”
When I say the Board of Aldermen submitted these question, I should mention that it was clear during a committee meeting I wrote about last week that the board wasn’t unanimous in asking them, because Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that they shouldn’t grill the RRA if they aren’t going to question every city department the same way.
Cooper said that if anyone on the board wanted questions answered, they should have called him or RRA executive director Brennan Duffy, and called the questions “pure posturing” and that there were “underlying agendas” in play.
Agendas?
“I have been recently informed that there’s been a group of interested folks who’ve been meeting in semi-privacy, semi-secrecy, to address a goal that is stated to be help support the Rutland County housing shortage by bringing more quality housing online,” Cooper said.
Cooper went on to note that this goal was a priority in the RRA’s contract and that nobody had asked Duffy to participate.
Alderman Michael Doenges, the Board of Aldermen’s representative to the RRA and a member of the group Cooper mentioned, said it wasn’t as sinister as that description made it sound. He said there had been two meetings with different participants — mostly people who are investing in city properties — at different times about how to provide resources to people investing in the city.
“What banks do we talk to,” Doenges offered as an example. “Perhaps there’s a way to build a list of partners where people who come into Rutland who might want to invest can reach out to people without being confused.”
Doenges said the meeting arose from conversations with city landlord Steven Box about how he did not know who to reach out to when he got to town, a feeling Doenges said he has shared in his own investments.
“There’s no super-secret, behind-the-veil-type thing going on,” he said.
Doenges also said that Cooper’s complaint that board members had not brought their questions to him or Duffy privately ignored the concept of open government.
“That’s not how we do things at the Board of Aldermen,” Doenges said. “The public votes for the board and the mayor and the public deserves to hear what’s going on, which is why we have meetings in public.
CalendarThe Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes financing the purchase of a new Vactor truck, a look at how city-owned properties are handled and a report from the pension committee.
Thursday, the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a vicious dog hearing.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.