Mayor David Allaire said he did not expect a new nominee for the Department of Public Works commissioner at the Board of Aldermen meeting next week.
Allaire named Whitney Marsh to the position earlier this month, the board confirmed her by a 9-1 vote, and she was expected to start next week. But she emailed the mayor late Monday and said she wouldn’t be taking the job, sending Allaire to “Plan B.”
“I am not in any position to name anybody as of today, and probably not Tuesday, either,” the mayor said on Friday. “We are talking to people, and there is a plan.”
Those people are “not necessarily” the finalists who interviewed at the same time as Marsh, Allaire said.
“Everything is on the table,” he said. “The finalists from before and we’re talking to some other interested people as well.”
Allaire said he hopes to have a nominee by the July 19 meeting.
Whither CSJ?
You may recall that when the $50 million renovation plans for the former College of St. Joseph were announced in September, Heartland Communities of America said they hoped to start work in June.
It’s July. As of this week, the city has not received a property transfer on the campus, and the District 1 Environmental Commission office says it has not received any Act 250 applications.
I would caution against concluding anything based on this. In 21 years, I have seen very few construction projects move at the timeline developers initially laid out. But it seemed worth an update.
Stuart Mills, Heartland’s managing partner, instructed me never to call him again after I tried a few months ago to reconcile conflicting statements he reportedly gave about why he pulled out of talks to sell part of the campus to the Rutland Free Library.
Heritage Family Credit Union owns the property. Back in late March, when the city closed on the former CSJ gym, Heritage CEO Matt Levandowski said he was not prepared to discuss the status of the Heartland deal because he had been too focused on finalizing the sale to the city. That was three months ago. I couldn’t reach him this week. “It’s pretty much radio silence over here for the last several weeks,” the mayor said when I asked if he’d heard anything. “Last we’d heard, they were still pursuing their financing options.”
Extra crispy
KFC should be returning to Rutland.
The restaurant was closed by the health department in 2019 and then the franchise owner decided the building was in such bad shape it made more sense to tear it down and start over again. An engineer working for the company told the Development Review Board in January 2020 they would have a proposal in a few months to replace it with a “brand-new, state-of-the-art facility with improvements both internally and externally.”
Then COVID hit, and the lot sat empty with no such proposal appearing.
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said this week that while there still had not been any applications for new construction, there finally had been contact from the Canada-based franchise owner and that more information was expected soon.
Calendar
Monday, City Hall is closed in observance of Independence Day.
Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a request for fireworks at the upcoming “Parade of Heroes” and the signing of a timber contract.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets to discuss reaffirming a two-lot subdivision on Field Avenue.
