A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly driving the wrong way up Interstate 91, causing several crashes and multiple injuries in the process.
Vermont State Police said Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westboro, Massachusetts, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed, gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude.
Police said they were notified at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday of a driver headed south in the northbound section of I-91 and that a trooper encountered McDonald in a pick-up, swerved to avoid a collision and was sideswiped by McDonald's truck. Police said McDonald collided head-on with a northbound van a short distance later, knocking it into a third vehicle. Police said two other vehicles went off the road trying to avoid collisions.
Police said McDonald was taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Police say they are still investigating what role impairment may have played in the incident.
Police said three occupants of the van also were taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial for treatment of unknown injuries. A fourth suffered serious injuries, police said, and was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. That person’s condition was reported to be stable.
One other driver was taken to the Brattleboro hospital with minor injuries, police said.
