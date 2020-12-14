A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly driving the wrong way up Interstate 91, causing several crashes and multiple injuries in the process.

Vermont State Police said Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westboro, Massachusetts, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed, gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude.

Police said they were notified at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday of a driver headed south in the northbound section of I-91 and that a trooper encountered McDonald in a pick-up, swerved to avoid a collision and was sideswiped by McDonald's truck. Police said McDonald collided head-on with a northbound van a short distance later, knocking it into a third vehicle. Police said two other vehicles went off the road trying to avoid collisions.

Police said McDonald was taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Police say they are still investigating what role impairment may have played in the incident.

Police said three occupants of the van also were taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial for treatment of unknown injuries. A fourth suffered serious injuries, police said, and was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. That person’s condition was reported to be stable.

One other driver was taken to the Brattleboro hospital with minor injuries, police said.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.