When the first issue of the Rutland Herald was published on Dec. 8, 1794, George Washington was president and the American Flag had 15 stars and 15 stripes.
Most of the news in that first edition was from Europe, where Revolutionary France’s Reign of Terror had ended earlier in the year and the First Republic was fighting for its existence. The U.S. and Great Britain had just signed the Jay Treaty, though it would not be ratified by the Senate until the following year.
The classifieds included an offer of a reward for anyone who might find James Round’s stray colt, a saddle-maker advertising to hire a “smart, active Boy of about fourteen years of age” and a notice from Asa Hawes of Whiting.
“Whereas Lucy my wife, has eloped from my bed & board — These are therefore to forbid all persons from harboring or trusting her on my account, as I will never pay one farthing she may contract after this date,” Hawes wrote.
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah
The Herald would publish on a weekly basis until the Civil War. In the years leading up to the secession of the slave states, the Herald published many long accounts of debates in Washington over slavery as the issue built to a head.
Upon Abraham Lincoln’s election, the front page contrasted a northern Senator’s celebratory description of Lincoln as “an earnest anti-slavery man” with a report from a Missouri newspaper.
“The Pro Slavery men about town are pictures of melancholy and despair,” the dispatch read. “A skull and bones is absolutely cheerful when compared with the Pro Slavery countenance.”
As war began the following year, the Herald would tell readers how to get the particular kind of hat required of soldiers in the Vermont infantry regiments and where to address packages to loved ones serving in the Union Army — and urge them to actually send some packages.
“While the Massachusetts troops are constantly being furnished with supplies from home, we in Vermont are doing nothing in this line for the brave men who have gone forth from our homes to the battlefield,” read the front page on May 23, 1861, “Can nothing be done for our boys?”
The Herald brought war news home in both professional dispatches and letters from Vermonters serving in the war. An unnamed soldier in the 12th Regiment wrote to dispute reports that he and his fellows were “discouraged” during the winter of 1863.
“The soldier still sees, above the bickerings of party strife and the trammels of party power, the holy cause for which he is fighting,” he wrote. “He believes in it. He makes it his faith. He is confident in the result.”
Century mark
The Vermont House of Representatives voted to incorporate Rutland as a city on Nov, 18, 1892. The following day, the news ran down the center column of the front page, flanked by a preview of the Harvard-Yale football game and an account of heavy storms across the entire country.
“The Rutland city charter controversy culminated in a pitched battle in the House this afternoon, with a result which is a decided victory for all friends of a new form of government,” the story read.
Other news of the day included W.J. Blanchard shooting a large fox, Mrs. Chase of South Main Street getting knocked over by a team driven by an unknown man, and women’s sufferage being debated at the high school.
When the Governor signed the charter into law, the Herald waxed poetic.
“The bill was passed by the Senate without any debate or a single work of opposition and was then hurried to the Governor, but he waited until the hands of the clock reached 2:30, then he wrote on the margin ‘Approved, Levi K. Fuller,’ and, Minerva-like, Vermont’s third city has been born,” the story read. “Born with prosperity within her gates, born to live and grow in years to come, born the queen and guardian of the green valley.”
Two years later, Rutland would be the site of the first recorded outbreak of polio in the United States. Coverage at the time did not grasp exactly what was happening, as stories described what doctors thought was an odd surge in cases of several types of meningitis.
“The epidemic has gradually increased from a few isolated cases that made their appearance in this section about the last of July to cases widely and thickly distributed over this county,” read a story published on Aug. 27, 1894.
By the end of the year, with the Herald marking its 100th anniversary, the paper reported there had been 126 cases, 95 in children under the age of 14, with 18 deaths. Paralysis was reported in 113 cases, with 53 patients still paralyzed by the end of the year.
World at war
As national news was dominated by the run-up to World War Two, the local pages bore plans for a flood control project on East Creek and the state creating the park at the Hubbardton battlefield.
Even before the war formally broke out, the Herald carried correspondence from locals serving in the military. An Aug. 24 dispatch from Sgt. J.E. Scanlon of the 172nd Infantry described building a pontoon bridge near Plattsburgh under the watch of several foreign military attaches — including some from countries he’d be fighting in a few years time.
“Corp. Paul Kovacs of our outfit who speaks excellent German for a Hungarian, held quite a lengthy conversation with the German representative, a true Prussian type who spoke and acted ‘army,’ but who yielded an autograph, nevertheless,” he wrote. “Pvt. Tommy Leahy fell upon the Japanese representative, a brilliant colonel of engineers with an American PhD and, after talking things over, gained a calling card.”
The Herald’s editorial page wanted nothing to do with the conflict brewing in Europe. A late August editorial termed isolationism “The Lesser Evil.”
“This is a bitter test of our wisdom, our ability to see clearly and honestly, and our self-control,” the paper read. “There are times when our influence on political matters in Europe can make itself felt with effect and without undue danger to our own welfare. This is not one of them. When you are dealing with leaders and whole nations of men who have lost their reason, any course is a gamble. But for us, the lesser gamble is to keep out of it.”
Like the rest of the country, the Herald would sing a different tune the day after Pearl Harbor.
“We now have no choice,” read the editorial page on Dec. 8, 1941. “We have been directly and boldly attacked. ... This little nation of brown men can and perhaps has shocked America out of its complacency, its smug observation of affairs abroad. Events of this week-end make talk of isolationism or interventionism the luxuries of yesterday.”
Modern days
The Herald turned 200 in 1994. The newspaper industry, and the world around it, were both about to change rapidly.
Vermont began the 20th century divided over the question of gay marriage. The Vermont Supreme Court had held that denying marriage benefits to same-sex partners violated the state’s constitution, but left it to the Legislature to decide how to extend those benefits.
As the news pages covered the debate, which provoked fierce opposition from many Vermonters, editorial writer David Moats penned a series of pieces urging a course of action.
“The raw numbers may scare some representatives who fear their political future,” Moats wrote in a piece published March 12, 2000. “Others are determined to vote their consciences, knowing that their duty is not merely to follow the numbers but to exercise leadership. The House should support the bill establishing civil unions. It is an honorable compromise between the requirements of the law and the cherished institutions of the people.”
That and a related piece won Moats and the Herald the Pulitzer Prize — still the only Pulitzer awarded to a newspaper in Vermont.
Later that year, the newspaper would cover national and state elections that were in doubt so late into the night that three different lead headlines appeared in print as the fortunes of President George W. Bush and Gov. Howard Dean shifted.
The end of that year would see the most notorious crime in living memory.
“Searchers seek missing woman,” read the headline on the first story about the disappearance of Terry King. “Two bodies found in Rutland apartment,” was the headline three days later.
Neither body was King’s. Police said King was kidnapped by Donald Fell and Robert Lee as they fled the city after killing Fell’s mother, Deborah Fell, and her friend, Charles Conway. They killed King in New York and made it to Arkansas in King’s car before being stopped by police.
The year after that, the Herald would print a special, midday edition — an action the newspaper has not deemed necessary since. The occasion was Sept. 11, 2001.
The following year saw the biggest heist in the state’s history.
“Robber nets $1.9 million,” read the headline on the Herald’s first story about the still-unsolved Berkshire Armored Car robbery.
Tough times were to come for the newspaper business. The Herald’s struggles were a step above those of many other newspapers when the printing press, located with the Herald’s sister paper, the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, was destroyed in the flooding of early 2011.
That flooding was localized. Before the year was out, the newspaper — still struggling with no printing press of its own — would scramble to cover statewide flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Irene.
The loss of the press saddled the Herald and the Times-Argus with debts it ultimately could not pay off, and in 2016 the Herald lost its status as the oldest family-owned newspaper in the country when the Mitchell family sold the papers to a partnership between two New England businessmen. They would in turn sell the paper to its current owners, the Sample Group, in 2018.
But the newspaper survived, and now marks its 225th anniversary.
