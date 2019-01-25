See and hear Meitrott tell the story in his own words in this week’s Talking Pictures video at bit.ly/0125GaryM

Gary Meitrott, ringleader of Drum Journeys of Earth, has studied, practiced and taught drumming for nearly 40 years. He says fascination with the beat is the search for the lost primal vibration of our mother’s heartbeat, imprinted upon all of us before birth.