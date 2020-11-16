As unusual circumstances have enacted a drastic change to our lifestyles, many of us have found ourselves searching for creative ways to stay busy and grounded. Living in Rutland County, we have seemingly endless possibilities for outdoor recreation.
From skiing, snowshoeing, in the winter; to hiking and biking in the summer. One specific place seems to top the list in each season as it boasts peace and tranquility even as changes in weather come and go throughout the year: Taconic Mountain Ramble State Park — the Zen Gardens, in Hubbardton Vermont. Find yourself immersed in the nature around you at the Japanese Gardens. The property is roughly a 206 acres network of trails, walking paths, and picnic areas.
According to the Vermont State Parks, this serene spot was originally entrusted by The Carson Davidson Revivable Trust Fund. The creative eye and care taker of the land, David “Kit” Carson spent years of his life building and clearing trails. Kit passed away in 2016 and has been in the hands of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. This makes it Vermont’s newest state park. It lies in the within the mountains as you peer into the Champlain Valley in the distance.
